New blow to GRU: More Russian military spies exposed

FILE - In this Thursday Oct. 4, 2018 file photo released by the Dutch Defense Ministry, one of the many phones belonging to four Russian officers of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (GRU) is seen after one of the four officers tried to destroy it when they were caught on April 13, 2018. After seeing its secrets increasingly exposed by determined journalists and Kremlin critics, the Russian military intelligence agency known as the GRU endured another hit Friday, Oct. 26: A new report details misbehavior, sloppiness and bizarre bureaucratic decisions that allowed a Russian journalist to identify multiple alleged GRU officers. While no one is suspected of grave wrongdoing, journalist Sergei Kanev says he wants to call attention to problems within an organization that he feels has crossed a line beyond traditional spying into unchecked violence and foreign interference. (Dutch Defense Ministry via AP, file) (AP)