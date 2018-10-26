Turkey seeks extradition of suspects in Khashoggi killing

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan talks during a gendarmerie and coast guard academy's graduation ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. Turkish officials say Erdogan has shared information on the investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In their telephone call on Friday, the two leaders agreed on the need for "all aspects of the murder" to be shed light on and for the killers to be brought to account, the officials said. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) (AP)