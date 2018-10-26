Jehossee Dr. murder suspect arrested

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Aiken police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Dente Dunbar on June 25, 2018.
Investigators with the Aiken Department of Public Safety have arrested 26-year-old Gerald Christopher Bryant of Aiken in connection with the crime. He has been taken to the Aiken County Detention Center, charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
At around 5:51 p.m. on the day of the shooting, officers responded to 317 block of Jehossee Dr., where they found Dunbar suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
