Hundreds came out for iHeartMedia’s job fair

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Julian Smith Casino was filled with people Thursday afternoon for iHeartMedia’s Fall Community Career and Job Fair. This is one of two job fairs the media group puts on each year. They said it is important because it brings a marriage between those looking for jobs and those looking to hire.
There was a variety of companies looking for new employees, and all were pleased to have lots of qualified candidates to talk to. With such a variety of jobs and skill sets at the event, sponsors are calling it a success. Cher Best, Marketing and Promotions Manager for iHeartMedia, said, “(There are) positions that are available for teens looking for seasonal and part-time employment, to those with very strong skillsets, so we had such a good variety of jobs available for the diversity that came out today.”
iHeartMedia said the next job fair will be held in March.
