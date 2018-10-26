GM proposes nationwide zero-emissions vehicle sales mandate

FILE - This Jan. 25, 2010, file photo, shows a General Motors Co. logo during a news conference in Detroit. General Motors says it will ask the federal government for one national gas mileage standard, including a requirement that a percentage of auto companies’ sales be zero-emissions vehicles. Mark Reuss, GM’s executive vice president of product development, said the company will propose that a certain percentage of nationwide sales be made up of vehicles that run on electricity or hydrogen fuel cells. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya)