Thousands of canned food donated during We Care Wednesday

This year was Wendi Byrd’s first time donating cans to get into the fair. She said, “You bring eight cans, and you can get in, and it’s a good cause.” Donors who spoke to our FOX 54 reporter on scene said they loved that the food was going to help people right in our community. Laura Smoak, volunteer coordinator with ACTS, said, “The food all goes to our facility on Park Avenue, and from there we disseminate it to people on a daily basis.”