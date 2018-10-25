Thousands of canned food donated during We Care Wednesday

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - This week, the Western Carolina State Fair is in Aiken and each day has it’s own theme. We Care Wednesday led to thousands of canned goods being donated to ACTS of Aiken’s food pantry. The non-profit brought a uhaul truck to the front gate of the fairgrounds, and as people brought canned goods, they were loaded onto the truck. As part of the day’s theme, anyone who brought at least eight non-perishable canned food items was allowed into the fair free of charge.
This year was Wendi Byrd’s first time donating cans to get into the fair. She said, “You bring eight cans, and you can get in, and it’s a good cause.” Donors who spoke to our FOX 54 reporter on scene said they loved that the food was going to help people right in our community. Laura Smoak, volunteer coordinator with ACTS, said, “The food all goes to our facility on Park Avenue, and from there we disseminate it to people on a daily basis.”
ACTS of Aiken feeds about 600 families a month. With the donations from the fair, they should have enough food stocked in their pantry for the holiday season. Smoak said, “This will help supplement our existing food pantry, and we will be able to use this probably for a couple of months.” She added that seeing the enthusiasm and generosity of the community is heartwarming.
Doug Wolf, Director of Marketing and Advertising for the fair, said, “People wait in line just so they can donate the canned goods and come to the fair.” Donors said getting into the fair is the added bonus, and helping their community is what it’s really all about. Shannon Wilson said, “It’s something that makes you feel like you’re doing something good.” Fellow donor, Shantisha Scott, added, “Some people aren’t fortunate to have food. You know, helping someone out makes you feel good, so that’s a good thing.”
To continue the giving spirit, Thursday’s theme is “Paint the Fair Pink." Anyone who wears pink to the fair will get $3 off the admission price, and the money goes to support the Lydia Project. The fair is open through Sunday.
