Teen arrested, 2 still sought in Aiken shooting
Nancy Ln. shooting suspects
By J. Bryan Randall | October 25, 2018 at 2:31 PM EST - Updated October 25 at 2:31 PM

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Aiken Public Safety has arrested 1 teenager and is still searching for 2 others in connection with a shooting at an Aiken apartment complex.

On Sept. 29, officers responded to the Aiken Regional Medical Center ER for a reported shooting victim. An investigation revealed that the victim was approached by five people on Nancy Ln. and an altercation ensued. Two of the individuals pulled handguns and the victim was shot. The suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

On Oct. 25, 19-year-old Jamar Bush of Aiken was arrested and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center, charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Jamar Bush, 19 years old (Aiken Department of Public Safety)

Police are still searching for 2 more suspects: 18-year-old Rondez Jones and 19-year-old Marquez Ryans. Jones is wanted for attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Ryans is wanted for attempted murder.

Rondez Jones, 18 years old (Aiken Department of Public Safety)
Marquez Ryans, 18 years old (Aiken Department of Public Safety)

If you have any information about this shooting or the whereabouts of Jones or Ryans, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or go to P3intel.com to submit a tip. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

