Sickness, fear, harassment in Mexico whittle away at caravan

Honduran migrants walking north wave the flags of Honduras and Mexico to passing trucks carrying migrants, as a thousands strong caravan heads north trying to reach the U.S., still over 1000 miles away, near Mapastepec, Mexico, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Some Hondurans in the caravan have said they are fleeing political reprisals from conservative President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s government, though most commonly one hears stories about the dangers of living among hyper-violent gangs. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (AP)