Sheriff: Investigator in charge of inspecting gaming machines falsified reports

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A longtime Richmond County Sheriff’s narcotics investigator is accused making money - from work he didn’t do. Lieutenant Richard Elim is facing felony counts of theft by deception, violation of oath by public officer and false statements and writings.
Disappointment looms across the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office as one of their own is under investigation. Sheriff Richard Roundtree said an investigation into all the lieutenant’s paperwork is underway.
“So when I actually meet with the vice and narcotics unit, they were visibly shaken," said Sheriff Roundtree.
Lieutenant Elim, in charge of a two-person department, inspected electronic gaming machines in the county for about $37 dollars an hour. He’s accused of submitting false reports - and profiting from them.
Sheriff Roundtree explained, “When they’re supposed to go out inspect the machines, make sure one that they’re not illegally paying out to customers, the use of the machines, the standard stuff that goes on that’s relegated to have the machines in the stores.”
After inspection, Elim would fill out paperwork and leave it at the store. Sheriff Roundtree would then sign off on it. Deputies on this detail typically earn about $2,000 per month.
Sheriff Roundtree said a random check by a lottery official revealed something wasn’t right.
“Lottery regulates what stores have machines, and how many machines. They regulate that and have a list. So easily, just by looking at the paperwork they can say store number 85 does not have machines but he submitted paperwork - that’s automatically a red flag,” said Sheriff Roundtree.
The sheriff said Elim documented names of employees that didn’t even exist and made claims to have successfully inspected stores that no longer had machines.
Elim was arrested days after The Georgia Bureau of Investigation began looking into multiple discrepancies. Right now he’s on administrative leave pending the findings of the investigation.
“This is a reflection of one individual who made a very bad decision and now is paying the consequences for that decision," expressed the sheriff.
The sheriff said this is an isolated incident that doesn’t impact other cases. He said it’s too early to tell exactly when this started and how much Elim allegedly stole.
Elim faces three felony charges - which can land him up a year of prison time per charge - and the loss of a career with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office that spanned longer than 30 years.
The criminal investigation is still ongoing along with an Internal investigation by the Sheriff’'s Office Internal Affairs Division.
