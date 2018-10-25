Rain headed to the CSRA by early Friday morning

(WFXG) -An area of low-pressure riding by to our south will bring rain back to the area tonight and Friday. The low-pressure system will move northeast of the area Friday night but a deep trough over the region will result in below normal temperatures through Saturday with some patchy showers. Friday, rain before 2pm, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2pm and 4pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 4pm. High near 57. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.