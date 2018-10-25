Man wanted for attempted purse snatching in Augusta

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say injured two people while attempting to steal a purse.
According to the sheriff’s office, the unknown man pictured in this article attempted to steal a purse from a woman at the Circle K on Walton Way. The attempted purse snatching happened at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15. During the incident, the suspect pulled the victim to the ground and knocked down her elderly husband. Both victims were injured.
The suspect is estimated to be between 20 and 30 years old, 5-feet-2-inches and 150-160 lbs. He was wearing a baseball-style button-up jersey.
If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify the suspect, contact Inv. Ken Rogers or any other violent crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
