Powerball jackpot hits $750 million after no one wins Wednesday drawing

(RNN) – No one won the Powerball jackpot of more than $600 million dollars in the Wednesday night drawing, so the grand prize has risen yet again, not quite reaching Mega Millions heights but getting closer.
The Powerball jackpot is now an estimated $750 million after no one won the grand prize Wednesday.
The winning numbers for the drawing were 56, 53, 45, 21 and 3. The Powerball number was 22.
According to the Powerball website, tickets in seven states - Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Oregon and Wisconsin - matched five numbers to win $1 million dollars each.
A jackpot winner will match the numbers on the five white balls, numbered 1-69, and the red Powerball, numbered 1-26.
You have a one in 292 million chance of winning.
If you beat those odds, you have a choice to make: cash or annuity. The annuity option will net you the entire jackpot, thanks to annual payments over the next 29 years. Opting for cash will get you a large lump sum, but it will be smaller than the jackpot – $428.6 million in this case.
The jackpot will reset at $40 million once someone matches all the numbers and wins the grand prize.
But even if you don’t walk away with the jackpot, you can win smaller prizes by matching fewer numbers.
Matching all five white balls without the red Powerball will make you a millionaire. Matching four white balls and the red Powerball will net you $50,000.
The largest Powerball jackpot ever was $1.586 billion in January 2016. It was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.
The last jackpot winner was a New York man who took home $245.6 million in early August.
The next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.
If that doesn’t work out, you could always try your luck with the Mega Millions again. The next drawing for that will be Friday at 11 p.m. ET; though the jackpot has been reset to a mere $40 million.
