Planting for fall and how to get a jump start on next year’s garden

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The first frost of fall signals the end of the growing season, but it is a time to plan ahead for next year’s garden.
Time is running out to plant cool season crops like collards, turnips, cabbage, mustard, and kale. Plant seedlings now to keep your vegetable garden going through the winter.
This time of year is also ideal for planting new trees and bushes around your home. Campbell Vaughn with the UGA Extension Office explains: “It gives a chance for the roots to really start growing during the winter season, which they do grow during the winter season just not as rapidly. And when spring comes up, they’re kind of established and ready to run.”
Vaughn also says you should do a soil sample in the fall. If you need to add lime to the soil, now is the time to do it so it has a chance to get established and be effective.
If you’re looking for a splash of color, fall flowers like mums and pansies are a great option.
