H54K: Davidson Fine Arts student excelling three times over

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Every week FOX 54 celebrates a child in our community who is going above and beyond.
Tyler Sims, a student at Davidson Fine Arts, is a triple threat. That’s why he’s this week’s High 5 4 Kids honoree.
Learning to get lost in the rhythm and find himself – 14-year-old Sims is studying every form of dance at Davidson Fine Arts, but that’s not the only area where he gives his all.
“He’s great; he really is,” his teacher, Genevieve Williams, said. “He has creative ideas. He’s innovative; and if you give him an assignment or project, he’s going to go on 110%.”
“I’m really competitive too,” Sims said, “so I always goal to get first place just because . . . I mean it would be stupid to goal to get second-place.”
He makes top grades in academics, serves as student class president for the school, and gives back as a volunteer with multiple organizations.
“And he gives his all to all of it,” Williams said, “I don’t know how he works all of that, and in the course of the hours of the day, but he does it.”
While his feet stay busy on the dance floor, and his mind focuses on his studies – his heart is set on volunteering his time.
“It helps you build different skills,” Sims said, “and just really helps with building character too – like knowing how to do different jobs. It allows you to help more people; and it’s really good to give back to the community because the community’s give back . . give so much to me.”
As he dances to a modern beat, he hopes to one day give back to modern society as a future aerospace robotics engineer.
His teacher’s message to him: “that he really is an unstoppable student. That he . . . the sky is the limit, literally, in terms of Tyler Sims.”
Do you know a child who is shining bright in our community, doing good for others, or provide inspiration for their peers? Nominate them and they could be featured on our next High 5 4 Kids.
Just send us an email to enews@wfxg.com.
Copyright 2018 WFXG. All rights reserved.