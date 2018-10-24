Fight regulators extend Nurmagomedov, McGregor suspensions

FILE - In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Khabib Nurmagomedov gestures after fighting Conor McGregor during a lightweight title mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Nurmagomedov won the fight by submission during the fourth round to retain the title. Nurmagomedov and McGregor will remain suspended at least until December because of a brawl inside and outside the octagon after their UFC match in Las Vegas, but the Nevada Athletic Commission on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, allowed some prize money to be released to Nurmagomedov. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (AP)