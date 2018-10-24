In El Salvador, poverty and gangs drive migration

FILE - In this May 27, 2015 file photo, relatives of a Mara Salvatrucha gang member retrieve his body from a steep gully after he was shot dead in a confrontation with police, in Olocuilta, El Salvador. Two bodies were found at the bottom of the gully following a shootout that began near an old cattle stable, which gang members had turned into a shooting range. El Salvador’s homicide rate was 60 per 100,000 inhabitants last year, down from a grisly record of 102 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2015 but still among the highest in the world. (AP Photo/Manu Brabo, File) (AP)