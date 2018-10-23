Migrants pause to honor dead man, rest, still far from US

The caravan, estimated to include more than 7,000 people, has advanced about 45 miles (75 kilometers) since crossing the border from Guatemala and still faces more than 1,000 miles to the closest U.S. border crossing at McAllen, Texas — and more than twice that to reach the distant Tijuana-San Diego crossing. Many in the caravan have low odds of qualifying for asylum even if they do make it, as the United States does not consider things like fleeing from poverty or gang violence as a qualifying factor.