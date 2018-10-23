Tracy Chapman sues Nicki Minaj for copyright infringement

This combination photo shows Nicki Minaj at the Harper's BAZAAR 'Icons by Carine Roitfeld' party in New York on Sept. 8, 2017, left, and Tracy Chapman at a benefit event on behalf of amfAR (American Foundation for AIDS Research) in New York on Jan. 31, 2007. Minaj is being sued for sampling a Chapman song without permission. Chapman filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, in a Los Angeles federal court. The Grammy-winning singer says Minaj’s unreleased track “Sorry” incorporated the lyrics and vocal melody from her 1988 single “Baby Can I Hold You.” (AP Photo)