The McCain Institute is looking for a few good mavericks

The Arizona Republican was honored at a memorial service that was widely seen as a bipartisan rebuke of Trump by official Washington. The service came after a cross-country funeral procession that McCain planned himself, including its themes of preserving freedom and serving a greater cause. Forming the backdrop was his life story: The scion of a Navy family, McCain was held as a prisoner of war in Vietnam and returned to serve in Congress for more than three decades. He never became president, but after two campaigns he returned to the Senate to burnish his brand as a party-bucking "maverick."