Zika outbreak in northern India state exceeds 100 cases

In this Jan. 27, 2016 file photo, an Aedes aegypti mosquito known to carry the Zika virus, is photographed through a microscope at the Fiocruz institute in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil. The number of Zika virus cases has crossed 100 in Rajasthan, a state in northern India where palaces and forts draw large numbers of tourists each year. The agency says that the new cases come amid a state health department investigation to track the outbreak of Zika in pregnant women in their first trimester. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) (Felipe Dana)