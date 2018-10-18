H54K: Augusta 11-year-old excels at 2 art schools

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - FOX 54 loves celebrating children who are shining bright in our community, and 11 year-old Kaitlyn Fielding loves to shine on the theater stage. She’s this week’s High 5 4 Kids honoree.
She says the theater allows her personality to flex freely; a personality she describes as an embodiment of the color pink. “It’s crazy, but it’s so fun because like my personality is very like jittery and happy,” she said.
Kaitlyn is a student at Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, and when she’s done with art school. She goes right back to art school at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts.
Her drama teacher at the Jessye Norman school, Carmen Moses, said it’s her free-spirit that makes her such a promising, young actor. “She’s very open to allowing herself to be goofy. Which is really hard to do, and that’s one of the things I try to teach. It’s just like ‘hey, it’s OK to be a little bit silly, so hey you know no one’s making fun of you. We’re all family.’ So she’s always like . . all these crazy body movements, and stuff, and just she’s an absolute delight.”
Kaitlyn said it’s Moses’s teaching that pushes her to go further. “Well, her encouragement and her belief in where we can go.”
“I see a little bit of myself in her,” Moses said. “Or maybe I see a little bit of what I would’ve wanted to be at her age. So I just try to push her as much as possible -- just be like ‘yes, keep doing this’ because even if you don’t ever do drama again, you know there will be times in your life where you’ll need to have that charm, and you’ll need to have that ability to communicate and connect.”
If you know a child who is shining bright in our community, doing good for others, or provide inspiration for their peers, nominate them. They could be featured on our next High 5 4 Kids.
