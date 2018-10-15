Augusta native wins Marine of the Year

MSGT Smith was submitted for the award by his superior, Captain Meyers. He said he didn’t want to be nominated for the award at all. “I like to stay behind the scenes and work hard,” he said. However, the list of nominees was broken down until MSGT Smith was the only name left. When he found out he was getting the award, he almost could not believe it. He said, “The Marine of the Year, I always thought was this amazing Marine that holds all of these attributes that are unattainable, and I found out that’s not the truth.”