Attempted murder suspect sought in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted for attempted murder.
On Oct. 10, officers responded to a reported shooting at 828 Brandt Ct. in Paces Run Apartments. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. An investigation led to 28-year-old Marquis Devon Hicks being identified as the suspected shooter. It’s believed that he shot the victim after an argument.
Hicks is being sought for attempted murder and possession of a handgun during a violent crime. He has been identified as a violent offender by ADPS’s Safe Communities program.
If you have any information about Hicks' whereabouts, contact CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC or go to www.P3intel.com. Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
