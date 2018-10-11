UPDATE: Edgefield County Sheriff’s Department made one arrest in the murder of Dakota Calhoun

EDGEFIELD, SC (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Dakota Calhoun. 29-year-old Gabriel Dantray Curry was picked up by deputies on Friday, Oct. 26. He is currently being held at the Edgefield County Detention Center without bond.
FOX 54 first brought you the story on October 11. Deputies found Calhoun in the woods on Sandy Spring Road with a gun shot wound to the head on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
Curry is being charged with murder, and the investigation is still ongoing. Stay with FOX 54 for the latest.
