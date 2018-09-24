Report: Customers are overpaying on a quarter of all prescriptions

Optum explained the patient copay amounts come from prices pharmacies plug in on their end. In this case, Michel’s pharmacy initially submitted a total price of $8297.36 to Optum. That’s significantly higher than the $30 the pills cost the pharmacy to buy. According to Optum, it actually provided the customer with a huge discount off the pharmacy’s submitted price, charging a $2,004.30 copay. If Michel had used that price calculation, his pharmacy would have kept $119.06, and $1880.02 would have gone to Optum. Instead, the pharmacy bypassed Optum and charged the customer $44.20.